Contempt case: Supreme Court to decide Manoj Tiwari’s fate

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur will be pronouncing its order in the case that is being keenly observed by the public and the political leaders.

The SC had come down hard on Manoj Tiwari in its previous hearing | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its order on contempt proceedings against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who allegedly broke the East civic body’s seal at a property that flouted building norms.

In October, the apex court had reserved its order after hearing arguments in the matter during which Tiwari had accused the court-mandated monitoring committee of “terrorizing” the people of Delhi in the name of sealing.

The East civic body had lodged an FIR against Tiwari for his illegal act at Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on September 16. Three days on, the apex court had issued contempt notice against Tiwari, a Member of Parliament (MP) from north-east Delhi constituency, after taking note of a report filed by the monitoring committee.

Appearing for Tiwari, senior advocate Vikas Singh said a mob of around 1,500 people had gathered at the spot and if the Delhi BJP chief  would not have broken the seal in token protest, there could have been any untoward incident. He had also argued that there was no violation of the SC order in the matter, as was projected by the committee.

Action planned

The Supreme Court had ordered restoration of its monitoring panel  to identify and seal unauthorised structures.

TAGS
Supreme Court Manoj Tiwari Contempt case

