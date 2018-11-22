Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Air quality turns ‘severe’ in 13 areas

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded ‘severe’ air quality in 13 areas, while the air in 23 areas was in the ‘very poor’ category.

Published: 22nd November 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ten-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol cars impounded following a court order parked in a field at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi on Wednesday. In all, 190 vehicles have been impounded since October 5 | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality in at least 13 areas of Delhi turned ‘severe’ on Wednesday, with the overall air quality index (AQI) touching 387 due to unfavourable weather conditions, according to pollution monitoring authorities.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded ‘severe’ air quality in 13 areas, while the air in 23 areas was in the ‘very poor’ category. On November 20, the air in 20 areas in the city was ‘very poor’, six more from the day before, when the city’s air quality ranged between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.

The PM 2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) level on Wednesday was recorded at 248 micrograms per cubic metre, while the PM10 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) level was recorded at 402.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting said that the air quality in Delhi was expected to remain in the “very poor” category for the next two days.

“The winds are unfavourable for dispersion, but may increase slightly to favour the dispersion. Humidity is still high, which is also unfavourable. The stubble-related impact continues to remain nominal,” it said.

Unhealthy numbers
 Overall, Air Quality Index (AQI) touches 387 —meaning the air quality is very poor
  PM 2.5 level on Wednesday was at 248 micrograms per cubic metre
  Air quality in Delhi is expected to remain in the “very poor” category for the next two days

