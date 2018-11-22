Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Cabinet decides to convene special Assembly session to discuss attack on CM Kejriwal

The Delhi Cabinet has decided to hold a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss recent attack on the CM and deletion of 30 lakh names in voters list, said Deputy CM Sisodia.

Published: 22nd November 2018 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 06:17 PM

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

 

NEW DELHI: The AAP government on Thursday decided to convene a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss the recent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other issues.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that the legislators will also discuss the alleged deletion of names in voters list in the city.

"The Delhi Cabinet has decided to hold a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss recent attack on the CM and deletion of 30 lakh names in voters list across the city," Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister also said the government has decided to convene the session in view of the attitude of the Centre and the Delhi Police over the incident involving the chief minister.

On Tuesday, a man threw chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat. The chief minister's spectacles broke but he was not injured in the attack.

The attacker, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, has been arrested. The Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had blamed the Delhi Police for the security breach.

Sisodia had even alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the BJP. Kejriwal had claimed on Wednesday that his political rivals were conspiring to get him eliminated.

The Delhi BJP had termed the incident as a "drama" and demanded a "high-level" probe into it.

 

Arvind Kejriwal Attack On Kejriwal AAP government

