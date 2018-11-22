Delhi sealing case: 'Extremely pained' Supreme Court closes contempt proceedings against Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday closed contempt proceedings against Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Manoj Tiwari but not before rapping him on the knuckles and calling him a rebel without a cause.The apex court was hearing contempt proceedings against Tiwari for defying the court-monitored sealing drive on illegal premises in the Capital.

Terming his action “misplaced bravado,” a bench headed by Justice M B Lokur said it was extremely pained at Tiwari’s conduct as he was an elected representative of the people.

The court slammed the Delhi BJP chief for levelling frivolous allegations against the court-mandated committee, saying it showed how low he could stoop.

“The shoulders of this court and that of the monitoring committee are broad enough to take criticism in its stride and therefore we do not intend to proceed against Manoj Tiwari for the reckless statement attributed to him as publicized by the media department of the political party,” the bench said.“What shocked us was the rationale given by Manoj Tiwari which suggested to us quite explicitly that instead of pacifying the mob and requiring the mob to act in accordance with the law, Manoj Tiwari acted irresponsibly by

taking the law into his own hands. The consequence of such behaviour can be devastating in a given situation.”

Citing an example, the bench said: “If a mob goads an elected MP to commit a far more serious offence, would it mean that the elected representative would act on the instructions of the mob and commit the offence?”Tiwari, an MP from Northeast Delhi, had broken the lock of a house sealed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation in his constituency on September 16.

The property housed an illegal dairy. Tiwari had later justified breaking the lock and questioned why only one house had been sealed.