Experts: Cloud seeding won’t clean Delhi air

Environment experts are not very upbeat about the Centre’s plan to seed clouds and create rain if the air quality in the capital drops further. They say that the plan will face many hurdles.

Delhi air pollution

Traffic policemen wear masks to protect themselves as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi. (Photo|PTI)

NEW DELHI: Environment experts are not very upbeat about the Centre’s plan to seed clouds and create rain if the air quality in the capital drops further. They say that the plan will face many hurdles.The Minister of State for Environment, Mahesh Sharma, had said on Tuesday that the Centre was considering inducing rainfall as an immediate step if the air quality in the city dropped further.

However, Polash Mukherjee of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) says the process is not easy. “To induce artificial rain, there are a lot of factors which need to be taken into account. For example, the presence of a particular type of cloud—convective—is mandatory. Such clouds grow vertically, and they are not in high numbers over the capital,” he said, adding that artificial rain would provide only temporary relief, for six to eight hours.

Elaborating, Mukherjee said that for artificial rain to occur, the clouds must have water droplets of a certain size and a certain level of humidity. “Air pollution is due to concentration or accumulation of particles in the lower troposphere. The accumulation is due to stable atmospheric conditions. In such conditions, formation of vertical, convective clouds is not possible. Even if clouds are formed, they are of the horizontal, stratified type on which seeding will not have any effect,” he said.

His views were echoed by a retired scientist of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. He said that though India has a long history of seeding clouds, it has been done mainly for reducing the effect of drought and increasing water levels in dams. “Nowhere in the world have we seen that cloud seeding has had positive effects in cleaning the air,” he said.

Mukherjee is of the opinion that the government should look at tackling the sources of pollution rather than looking at symptomatic relief measures.“It (cloud seeding or artificial rain) is only meant to provide relief for a very short period of time, but if the sources of pollution are not tackled, the air would keep getting dirty and not help in improvement in the quality of air,” he said.

