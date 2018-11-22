Hitting a musical goal

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Running across the field with a hockey stick firmly grasped in his hand, Abhay Rustum Sopori had his eyes set on the goal. He bent over and sprinted towards his target and hit the ball with full power. That’s a Score!, he shouted at the top of his voice, with pearls of sweat streaming down his face. Abhay Rustum Sopori had stood victorious. There could be nothing greater than hockey, he affirmed to himself, knowing little, that life had something else planned. But when things would change, they would change exponentially, and all for the better. Today, as he takes stage at the SaMaPa music festival, he bows down to the will of the universe that brought music to his life.

The festival is being presented by Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts. In its 14th edition, it takes off on a musical journey that brings 75 musicians together. Some of the prominent participants are flautist Rupak Kulkarni, vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi, vocalist Sandipan Samajpati and violinist Asghar Husain.

Abhay broke out from the shadows of his father, Santoor myestro Bhajan Sopori, fairly early on in his career. He undertook an individualistic journey, within the boundaries of purist music, that has turned him into not only a successful musician, but also a content one. “Only if you’re truly satisfied in your professional space, can you lend beauty to the art form,” he says.

How people perceive his music wasn’t something that concerned him, as the bigger challenge was at home—his father. “In 1995, during my debut, my father and I were performing. While we were on stage, he suddenly changed the raga. This caught me unaware. Later I asked him why he did that and he said, ‘If you aren’t prepared for jolts, don’t get on stage,”recalls Abhay.

Keeping in tune with both music and work is sometimes difficult. It requires constant prioritisation. “Sometimes my mother will tell me, ‘It doesn’t seem like you live in this house’. I laugh it off,’’ he says.

My music is beyond my small self. It has a larger purpose, which is to heal and reverberate positivity,” he says.

On till November, Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, 7 pm onwards. November 23-25, at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, 6.30 pm.