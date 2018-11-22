Home Cities Delhi

Hitting a musical goal

Running across the field with a hockey stick firmly grasped in his hand, Abhay Rustum Sopori had his eyes set on the goal.

Published: 22nd November 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Running across the field with a hockey stick firmly grasped in his hand, Abhay Rustum Sopori had his eyes set on the goal. He bent over and sprinted towards his target and hit the ball with full power. That’s a Score!, he shouted at the top of his voice, with pearls of sweat streaming down his face. Abhay Rustum Sopori had stood victorious. There could be nothing greater than hockey, he affirmed to himself, knowing little, that life had something else planned. But when things would change, they would change exponentially, and all for the better. Today, as he takes stage at the SaMaPa music festival, he bows down to the will of the universe that brought music to his life.

The festival is being presented by Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts. In its 14th edition, it takes off on a musical journey that brings 75 musicians together. Some of the prominent participants are flautist Rupak Kulkarni, vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi, vocalist Sandipan Samajpati and violinist Asghar Husain.

Abhay broke out from the shadows of his father, Santoor myestro Bhajan Sopori, fairly early on in his career.  He undertook an individualistic journey, within the boundaries of purist music, that has turned him into not only a successful musician, but also a content one. “Only if you’re truly satisfied in your professional space, can you lend beauty to the art form,” he says.

How people perceive his music wasn’t something that concerned him, as the bigger challenge was at home—his father. “In 1995, during my debut, my father and I were performing. While we were on stage, he suddenly changed the raga. This caught me unaware. Later I asked him why he did that and he said, ‘If you aren’t prepared for jolts, don’t get on stage,”recalls Abhay.

Keeping in tune with both music and work is sometimes difficult. It requires constant prioritisation. “Sometimes my mother will tell me, ‘It doesn’t seem like you live in this house’. I laugh it off,’’ he says.
My music is beyond my small self. It has a larger purpose, which is to heal and reverberate positivity,” he says.

On till November, Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, 7 pm onwards. November 23-25, at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, 6.30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp