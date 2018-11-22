Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal writes to EC, demands authentic list of deleted voters in a week 

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Om Prakash Rawat demanding a "certified, complete and authentic" list of deleted voters in the national capital within a week.

In his letter to Rawat on Wednesday, Kejriwal also sought to know as to why a similar list, which was available on the Election Commission's website, was removed.

According to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's recent letter to the CEC, more than 30 lakh votes, which is 25 per cent of the total votes in Delhi, have been deleted, Kejriwal claimed.

"Kindly put a certified, complete and authentic deleted voter list in public domain within a week. The Delhi government will also use its resources to publicise that list," Kejriwal said in the letter.

The AAP had earlier alleged that names of voters were deleted by lower-level officers in collusion with the BJP.

An AAP delegation led by party supremo Kejriwal had recently met with Rawat in this regard. The EC had ordered a door-to-door survey in Harikesh Nagar and Lal Kuan of Tughlaqabad Assembly segment to verify the party's allegations.

Eleven teams carried out the exercise from November 16 to 18. The AAP had then said the inquiry was "farcical". The poll body has already rejected allegations of the ruling AAP.

 

