Man held with pistol at Raj Nahar Singh Metro station

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man with a country-made pistol in his bag was apprehended by CISF personnel at the newly inaugurated Raj Nahar Singh Metro station on the Violet Line on Wednesday. Around 8 in the morning, screening of the baggage of a person identified as Sukhdev from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, revealed a country-made pistol inside.

The CISF constable manning the screening machine immediately stopped the conveyer belt of the device. Physical examination of the contents of the bag revealed a pistol, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The person was handed over to the police in Faridabad for further investigation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 3.2-km Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh segment of the Violet Line by remote control on Monday. Apart from Raja Nahar Singh, this elevated section has another station, Sant Surdas.

Opening of the segment has made Ballabhgarh the fourth city in Haryana linked to the Metro network. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation says that over 2 lakh people will benefit from the extended Violet Line.