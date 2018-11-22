Home Cities Delhi

Man held with pistol at Raj Nahar Singh Metro station

A man with a country-made pistol in his bag was apprehended by CISF personnel at the newly inaugurated Raj Nahar Singh Metro station on the Violet Line on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd November 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Licensed pistol

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man with a country-made pistol in his bag was apprehended by CISF personnel at the newly inaugurated Raj Nahar Singh Metro station on the Violet Line on Wednesday. Around 8 in the morning, screening of the baggage of a person identified as Sukhdev from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, revealed a country-made pistol inside.

The CISF constable manning the screening machine immediately stopped the conveyer belt of the device. Physical examination of the contents of the bag revealed a pistol, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The person was handed over to the police in Faridabad for further investigation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 3.2-km Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh segment of the Violet Line by remote control on Monday. Apart from Raja Nahar Singh, this elevated section has another station, Sant Surdas.  

Opening of the segment has made Ballabhgarh the fourth city in Haryana linked to the Metro network. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation says that over 2 lakh people will benefit from the extended Violet Line.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CISF constable Raj Nahar Singh Metro station country-made pistol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp