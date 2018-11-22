Octogenarian gives after-life to flowers through his artwork

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

AS a nature-loving artist, Hari Tandon has always been fascinated by the beauty of flowers. And it was this love for plants and trees which inspired his latest collection, Sudhari, currently on display at the Indian Habitat Centre.

“It is an attempt to give an after-life to plants. The seeds of the composition have come from various factors — from the shades of a leaf in autumn, the delicate rings of a tendril, to the shape of a stem. I try to make each composition unique and I quite enjoyed the appreciation I received in return,” says the 80-year-old. From collecting the flowers to pressing them, all gave him immense joy.

He says, “I used to do a lot of gardening, spending time tending to them. Once I came across a patch of grass that I found very interesting and so I cut it and pressed it between the pages of a newspaper. About a month later, I looked at it again and though dry, it was just as beautiful. I decided to stick it on paper which gave an often overlooked tuft of wild grass its place in the sun. Thus, the art developed and there was no looking back.”

What is bound to catch one’s eye is the variety of colours the artist exposes us to. Amidst the diversity of the shades, the ones that are really prominent are the shades of yellow, pink and purple. “Shades change with the season and so the mix of yellow, green and brown. For me, this art is as much about shapes as colours. The flowers that I like using the most are pansies and sweet peas. Ferns and tendrils are other favourites, shares Tandon who loves refashioning the elements of nature.

Hari believes that art has to be taken out of studios, made part of our daily life

Tandon believes that art has to be taken out of studios and made part of our daily lives. “The beauty of nature and its forms is art itself, and we have to let it enter our homes and lives. My work is aimed towards achieving just this.