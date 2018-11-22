Home Cities Delhi

Of traditional motifs and surreal sequins

Surrounded by a blanket of flowers filling the air with fresh fragrance, you walk towards the altar where your partner is waiting to be tied in the proverbial eternal knot.

The price range for the bridal collection ranges from J2 lakh to J5 lakh. It is available in her store at D 24, Defence Colony

By Angela Paljor 
Express News Service

Surrounded by a blanket of flowers filling the air with fresh fragrance, you walk towards the altar where your partner is waiting to be tied in the proverbial eternal knot. And amidst this dream setting, your bridal dress unrolls a magic of its own. A dream you might say but it has been turned into a reality by designer Reynu Taandon in her couture bridal collection Once upon a time…The journey continues.

It is a complete compilation of pre-bridal collection. From casual dinners to the mehendi ceremony, cocktails and dinner parties, to the main wedding and the reception, Reynu has designed the perfect bridal wear for all occasions.

Keeping the millennials in mind, the designer has ensured that the silhouttes are youthful and refreshing. “The collection is an amalgamation of young silhouettes and Indian traditional hand work. Pure silk Chanderi and mesh are the two quintessential elements. The embellishments that I have used with captivating mirror work made on screen printing reflect the choices of the current generation,” says Reynu, who is known for her thread work. The collection also has glimpses of it which have been used in 3D form along with sequins and beads. Even the draping of the dupattas has been elegantly fashioned to subtly reveal the essence of her entire collection.

Evoking a tranquil spirit, the colour palette is a fresh take on the simplicity of nature. “I have always been using orange, emerald green, gold and peache hues but this time I have used more pastel tones. It also has the mysticism of rich luminous hues,” says Reynu, whose idea of a perfect bride is someone with a modern perspective yet upholding traditions.

