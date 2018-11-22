Returns not filed: Ninety entities get Ministry of Home Affairs notice

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 90 entities, including several NGOs, in Delhi were show caused by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for not submitting mandatory annual income and expenditure statement on foreign funding of periods up to six years.

Altogether, 1,775 entities across the country were served the notice on November 16.Failure to submit the documents by December 1, 2018 would result in “appropriate action” under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against these organizations, NGOs, trusts among others, the notice warned.

According to the notice, these organisations have not submitted online their income and expenditure statement, receipts and payment account, balance sheet for up to six consecutive financial years from 2011-12 to 2016-17, despite repeated notices served to them.

As per the rule, even if an organisation does not receives foreign fund in a particular financial year, it has to submit the “NIL form”. South Asia Foundation India, Guru Nanak Charitable Poly Clinic (Regd), Dalit Christian society, New York cultural society, Gandhi Nyaya Savera, and National Federation of Blind are among the entities in Delhi that were issued show cause notice.

Earlier, the MHA had provided one final opportunity of one month to the entities to submit the missing annual reports without paying any penalty on May 12, 2017. A second notice was issued on April 24, but these organisations failed to submit the documents.

Karnataka’s Infosys Foundation, University of Rajasthan, Madras Christian College, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, Mumbai; Loyola College Society, Vijayawada; Guru Harkrishan Education Society, Chandigarh are among the other well-known entities that received the notice.