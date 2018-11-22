Home Cities Delhi

Returns not filed: Ninety entities get Ministry of Home Affairs notice

Altogether, 1,775 entities across the country were served the notice on November 16.

Published: 22nd November 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 90 entities, including several NGOs, in Delhi were show caused by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for not submitting mandatory annual income and expenditure statement on foreign funding of periods up to six years.

Altogether, 1,775 entities across the country were served the notice on November 16.Failure to submit the documents by December 1, 2018 would result in “appropriate action” under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against these organizations, NGOs, trusts among others, the notice warned. 

According to the notice, these organisations have not submitted online their income and expenditure statement, receipts and payment account, balance sheet for up to six consecutive financial years from 2011-12 to 2016-17, despite repeated notices served to them.

As per the rule, even if an organisation does not receives foreign fund in a particular financial year, it has to submit the “NIL form”.  South Asia Foundation India, Guru Nanak Charitable Poly Clinic (Regd), Dalit Christian society, New York cultural society, Gandhi Nyaya Savera, and National Federation of Blind are among the entities in Delhi that were issued show cause notice.

Earlier, the MHA had provided one final opportunity of one month to the entities to submit the missing annual reports without paying any penalty on May 12, 2017. A second notice was issued on April 24, but these organisations failed to submit the documents.

Karnataka’s  Infosys Foundation,  University of Rajasthan, Madras Christian College, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, Mumbai; Loyola College Society, Vijayawada; Guru Harkrishan Education Society, Chandigarh are among the other well-known entities that received the notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Home Affairs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp