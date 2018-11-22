Traders' body writes to Rajnath Singh, urges to bring ordinance to stop sealing drive in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders' body CAIT has urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to bring an ordinance to provide relief to people hit by the ongoing sealing drive, officials said Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT ) said it has sent a letter to Singh urging him to bring an ordinance to "stop sealing in Delhi or categorically declare that the central government was not bringing any ordinance".

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said a letter has been sent to the home minister in this regard.

"The Delhi government has failed to protect traders from sealing and despite continuous demand, no action has been taken by it to stop sealing in the city," the CAIT alleged in the letter.

Under these circumstances, the home minister should now intervene and bring an ordinance to protect traders, it said.

The CAIT has also sent a similar communique to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Khandelwal said.