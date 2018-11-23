A Bohemian Rhapsody for cancer awareness

By Express News Service

The capital is all set to witness a musical play, Queen of Rock, with songs of Freddie Mercury. Directed by Ritu Rae Chandra, it is an ode to the British rock band Queen. The play is based on a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion and live music in the era of uniformity. Talking about the play, director Ritu Chandra says, “The musical act shows how the real world has transformed into a virtual world, where everyone is the same. They think the same, act the same and dress the same.”

The play is being staged in the city as a part of a fundraiser two causes — cervical cancer awareness, and dignified livelihood for women by CAPED, ‘Azad Foundation’ and ‘Sakha Consulting Wings’.

The COO of CAPED Mridu Gupta says, “It is art that can best help people connect to different causes. This play works because people can feel a connection with the play. This is why arts are a great way to spread awareness for social causes.”

The funds received from the project will be used to carry out screening camps for women to test and monitor cervical cancer. AZAD foundation will utilise the funds to enable more women from marginalised segments of the society to lead a better life as empowered professional cab drivers.

“It is important that we give to the causes and work towards empowering women who have seen a lot of struggles in their life. ‘Sakha Counsulting Wings’ helps with training women from low income households and helps them become financially indepenent,” says Chandra.Queen of Rock will be performed at Kamani Auditorium from November 30 to December 2 from 7:30pm onwards. The tickets for the show are available on BookMyShow.com.