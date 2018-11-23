Civic bodies move to curb dust pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to control dust pollution on the streets of the national capital, the municipal bodies in the national capital on Thursday decided to seize trucks founding dumping construction and demolition waste being at non-designated sites.Officials of the south and north Delhi municipal corporations have been asked to fine vehicles carrying construction and demolition waste uncovered.

Although the rules apply more to bulk generators of construction waste, the three MCDs have been asked to use the Jahangirpuri recycling plant for dumping the waste. The sanitary landfill site at Bhalswa has also been designated by the North civic body to dump waste.

“The arrangement has been made keeping in view the urgent need to control dust pollution in the capital and to follow the directions of the National Green Tribunal. No construction and demolition waste/malba is allowed to be dumped within the jurisdiction at any other location. It would invite strict punitive action of malba would be be seized,” the said the North civic body.