Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari allegedly assaulted by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

The BJP leader had gone to the event to stage a protest for allegedly not being invited to the inauguration despite being an MP from the area where he was allegedly assaulted.

Published: 23rd November 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kejriwal Tiwari

(L) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, (R) Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari Friday said he would move a privilege notice in the Lok Sabha against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly assaulting and threatening him during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge here earlier this month.

After the incident, the AAP and the BJP had filed complaints against each other, alleging assault during the event held on November 4.

The month-long Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence from December 11. "I will bring Privilege notice under Rule 222, Chapter XX of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan," he told PTI.

The North East Delhi MP had gone to the event to stage a protest for allegedly not being invited to the inauguration despite being a Member of Parliament from the area.

Tiwari alleged that Khan allegedly "assaulted, threatened, obstructed and intimidated" him in the public domain.

In response, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had demanded the arrest of Tiwari for allegedly "rioting" and "posing a threat" to the security of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at event.

After the incident, the AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in-charge Atishi had alleged Tiwari had gone to the venue for "rioting.

Three FIRs have been registered in the matter including the one against Khan on a complaint by Tiwari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Delhi BJP chief AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp