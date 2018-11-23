Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari allegedly assaulted by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari Friday said he would move a privilege notice in the Lok Sabha against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly assaulting and threatening him during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge here earlier this month.

After the incident, the AAP and the BJP had filed complaints against each other, alleging assault during the event held on November 4.

The month-long Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence from December 11. "I will bring Privilege notice under Rule 222, Chapter XX of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan," he told PTI.

The North East Delhi MP had gone to the event to stage a protest for allegedly not being invited to the inauguration despite being a Member of Parliament from the area.

Tiwari alleged that Khan allegedly "assaulted, threatened, obstructed and intimidated" him in the public domain.

In response, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had demanded the arrest of Tiwari for allegedly "rioting" and "posing a threat" to the security of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at event.

After the incident, the AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in-charge Atishi had alleged Tiwari had gone to the venue for "rioting.

Three FIRs have been registered in the matter including the one against Khan on a complaint by Tiwari.