Delhi cabinet calls special Assembly session on November 26 to discuss Secretariat attack

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government decided to convene a one-day special Assembly session next week to discuss with its legislators the chili attack that took place on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party will also be discussing a “scam”, which, it claims, is going on with regard to the voter list in Delhi. Kejriwal has written letters and accused the Election Commission of randomly removing voters without following proper procedures.

“The Delhi Cabinet has decided to hold a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss recent attack on the CM and deletion of 30 lakh names in voters list across the city,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.As per an initial inquiry by the Delhi government, around 30 lakh voters were removed without following the established norms. The AAP has blamed the BJP for these anomalies.

Sisodia has been blaming the BJP for it, saying that the saffron party knows it is losing the Lok Sabha elections. “The EC without following procedures removed the names of the people from the voter list, then later on when pointed by us, the EC accepted mistake,” he said.

On the other hand, the chilli attack on Kejriwal has energised the AAP workers. The party is already in a campaign mode, with senior leaders claiming the attack was a result of the ‘hate politics’ of the BJP, which along with the Delhi Police, is targeting Kejriwal for his good work. On Tuesday, Anil Kumar Sharma had entered the Secretariat and attacked Kejriwal with a pack of chili powder. The Delhi government and the AAP have blamed the Delhi Police for the major security breach in the Secretariat.