Home Cities Delhi

Delhi cabinet calls special Assembly session on November 26 to discuss Secretariat attack

Sisodia has been blaming  the BJP for it, saying that the saffron party knows it is losing the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspect the spot where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government decided to convene a one-day special Assembly session next week to discuss with its legislators the chili attack that took place on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party will also be discussing a “scam”, which, it claims, is going on with regard to the voter list in Delhi. Kejriwal has written letters and accused the Election Commission of randomly removing voters without following proper procedures. 

“The Delhi Cabinet has decided to hold a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss recent attack on the CM and deletion of 30 lakh names in voters list across the city,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.As per an initial inquiry by the Delhi government, around 30 lakh voters were removed without following the established norms. The AAP has blamed the BJP for these anomalies. 

Sisodia has been blaming  the BJP for it, saying that the saffron party knows it is losing the Lok Sabha elections. “The EC without following procedures removed the names of the people from the voter list, then later on when pointed by us, the EC accepted mistake,” he said.

On the other hand, the chilli attack on Kejriwal has energised the AAP workers. The party is already in a campaign mode, with senior leaders claiming the attack was a result of the ‘hate politics’ of the BJP, which along with the Delhi Police, is targeting Kejriwal for his good work. On Tuesday, Anil Kumar Sharma had entered the Secretariat and attacked Kejriwal with a pack of chili powder. The Delhi government and the AAP have blamed the Delhi Police for the major security breach in the Secretariat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assembly session Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp