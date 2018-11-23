Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court notice to Anshu Prakash, city police

Kejriwal and Sisodia have challenged the trial court’s order that prosecution be conducted by an officer of the Delhi Police not below the rank of Addl.

Anshu Prakash and bureaucrats had gone into non-cooperation mode | EXPRESS

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the city government, the police and then Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash after it admitted a plea by CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia challenging a trial court’s order in the assault case.Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19, triggering a tussle between the AAP government and bureaucrats.  Recently, the senior bureaucrat was transferred. He will now be the Additional Secretary in the telecom department.

During the hearing, lawyers appearing for the AAP government and the Delhi Police had a verbal spat over who appears for the police force in the case. While the Delhi government's standing counsel Rahul Mehra said he only has the right to appear in the case before the high court, Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi and Centre's standing counsel Anil Soni contended that they were authorised by the Deputy Secretary (Home), Delhi to represent the state.

Objecting to Lekhi’s appearance, Mehra said he was duly appointed through a notification to represent the Delhi Police. No one, including even the Attorney General of India, can appear in a matter when the standing counsel is present there, he asserted.Justice Najmi Waziri slated the hearing for January 17.
Kejriwal and Sisodia  have challenged the order permitting two other advocates to conduct the prosecution on behalf of a Delhi Police officer, instead of a regular public prosecutor.

