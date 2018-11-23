Home Cities Delhi

Delhi’s air a little less dirty

 The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Thursday, but it is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Thursday, but it is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days. “Air quality is in the lower range of ‘very poor’ and is likely to improve marginally until late night.

Thereafter, it is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the next two-three days,” the Centre-run System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said. Increase in the wind speed resulted in the improvement, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology said.
The concentration of PM 2.5 particles was recorded at 122 micrograms per cubic metre.

