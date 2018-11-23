Home Cities Delhi

Karol Bagh fire: NHRC seeks report from govt, police on preventive steps

The Commission sought detailed reports on steps taken to ensure such tragic incidents do not recur.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

The locality where the fire occurred on Monday afternoon at central Delhi | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the Delhi police commissioner after taking suo moto cognisance of media reports on the Karol Bagh fire in which four people were charred to death.The fire at the illegal workshop unit had left another victim batling for his life.

The Commission sought detailed reports on steps taken to ensure such tragic incidents do not recur. It also sought reports on the action taken against the people whose negligence led to the tragedy. According to media reports, the factory owner, who was present at the time of incident, fled the spot when the fire broke out on November 19. He was later arrested.

“The accident could have been averted if the authorities had taken precautionary measures and clamped down on the illegal factory as there was no fire-fighting arrangement available at the factory located in a residential area,” the Commission observed. 

“The incident also raises several concerns on civic authorities and police authorities who are responsible for traffic management for fire tenders to reach an accident spot on time.” Fire officials said they could not reach close enough due to road congestion and they used their pipes to douse the flames from a distance, the NHRC said in its notice.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karol Bagh fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp