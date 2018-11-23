Let your skin breathe, go vegan

Angela Paljor By

November is celebrated as World Vegan month — a time to raise awareness about animal rights. With the idea of veganism gaining ground, vegan beauty products too have become popular. “From a person’s health benefits and diet, to skincare, becoming vegan helps in the overhauling of your body.

Vegan, cruelty-free beauty picks are better, sustainable and keep animals safe,” shares Shikhee Agrawal, the head trainer of The Body Shop India. Made from natural ingredients, vegan products have zero side effects on your skin. Arpita Das, owner of Beauness by Arpita, shares, “I have experienced that using animal ingredients is no longer acceptable.”

On the contrary, using products derived from animal fats can clog our pores. It may give initial results but in the long run, they are very harmful. Pooja Nagdev, Cosmetologist & Aromatherapist, Founder, INATUR, shares, “Natural plant-based ingredients are the best for our skin. Plant-based ingredients are easy for your skin to absorb.”