Man caught for smuggling gold worth Rs 79 lakh at Delhi airport

Customs officials recovered 22 gold bars weighing 2.5 kg from the passenger, who is a native of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Gold bars

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about Rs 79 lakh, officials said Friday.

The 23-year-old man was intercepted by customs officials after his arrival from Riyadh on Monday.

"A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 22 gold bars of foreign origin collectively weighing 2.5 kg," a statement issued by the customs said.

The gold bars, valued at about Rs 79 lakh, have been seized and the passenger, who is a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, the statement said.

 

