Mob attacks African nationals after 'Cannibalism and kidnapping' rumour spreads in Delhi's Dwarka

Police who investigated the case after they received calls found that the boy, who was believed to have been abducted, was present at his home and were told that he had never gone missing.

Published: 23rd November 2018 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

An angry mob in Dwarka locality of Delhi on Thursday attacked four Tanzanian women and two Nigerian men after rumours went viral that they were cannibals and had kidnapped a boy, a Hindustan Times report said.

Police investigated the case after they received calls against the Africans being cannibals. However, they found that the boy, who was believed to have been abducted, was present at his home and were told that he had never gone missing.
 
Several people had also gathered outside the house of the victims. However, they were rescued after police reached the spot.

"At one place, we found a crowd had gathered outside a house where some Africans lived. The mob had gathered on hearing rumours that the Africans were cannibals. We dispersed the crowd and rescued four Africans from there and took them to the local police station,” a senior officer was quoted as saying in the report.

Police also got a call from a person in the victims' neighbourhood saying two Africans were locked in their flat from outside. 

In a similar incident in 2017, six African nationals were attacked in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area. A Congolese national MK Olivier was also killed in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj in the same year.

delhi cannibals Kidnapping Dwarka Africans Tanazanians kidnapping rumours

