Home Cities Delhi

Prostitution: DCW notice to agencies on spas, massage centres

The Delhi Commission for Women sought detailed information on the existing spas and massage centres as well as the action taken by the agencies against the illegal ones.

Published: 23rd November 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued notices to the three civic bodies in the city, Delhi Police, and the Labour Department on the operation of illegal spas and massage centres, which are allegedly running prostitution rackets. In the notices, the commission stated that it was in receipt of several complaints against such illegal spas and massage centres and many complainants had alleged that some of the spas and massage centres in Delhi were fronts for prostitution rackets.

The Delhi Commission for Women sought detailed information on the existing spas and massage centres as well as the action taken by the agencies against the illegal ones. It also asked for a list of all such centres operating in Delhi, copies of the complaints received, details of the action taken thereon against them, and copies of guidelines issued by MCD regarding their operation.

“Prostitution rackets are not just limited to GB Road in Delhi. These are running across the capital, and many times women and girls working in spas and massage parlours fall prey to traffickers. The Commission shall work towards ensuring that the spas and massage centres are properly regulated in Delhi so that the women and girls who work there are protected.

I believe that prostitution is the worst form of slavery and needs to be eradicated completely,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal. The Delhi Commission for Women has dircted the departments to submit the information by November 28, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
prostitution rackets Delhi Commission for Women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp