Prostitution: DCW notice to agencies on spas, massage centres

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued notices to the three civic bodies in the city, Delhi Police, and the Labour Department on the operation of illegal spas and massage centres, which are allegedly running prostitution rackets. In the notices, the commission stated that it was in receipt of several complaints against such illegal spas and massage centres and many complainants had alleged that some of the spas and massage centres in Delhi were fronts for prostitution rackets.

The Delhi Commission for Women sought detailed information on the existing spas and massage centres as well as the action taken by the agencies against the illegal ones. It also asked for a list of all such centres operating in Delhi, copies of the complaints received, details of the action taken thereon against them, and copies of guidelines issued by MCD regarding their operation.

“Prostitution rackets are not just limited to GB Road in Delhi. These are running across the capital, and many times women and girls working in spas and massage parlours fall prey to traffickers. The Commission shall work towards ensuring that the spas and massage centres are properly regulated in Delhi so that the women and girls who work there are protected.

I believe that prostitution is the worst form of slavery and needs to be eradicated completely,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal. The Delhi Commission for Women has dircted the departments to submit the information by November 28, 2018.