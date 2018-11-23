Rhythmic flourishes of a debutante dancer

Ayesha Singh By

In a unifying experience of the teaching imparted by a guru and the learning imbibed by a shishya, Bharatanatyam arangetrams (dance debuts) have found themselves a special place in cultural calendars these days. What started as a simple debut affaire has turned into an extravagant occasion to celebrate the metamorphosis of a young student into creative maturation. And why not, given the fact that an artiste waits all through their practicing years for it. For dancer Bindu Sharma, that moment has arrived. She will find her own steps into the gratifying space of performance excellence. This will be her first milestone, leading to many more, she believes.

A banker by profession, a mother and wife by heart, Sharma is a dancer in her soul. “When I decided to pick up the bells again after 25 years, I never realised that I was about to embark on such a fulfilling journey,” she says.Sharma was born into a family of academics where a life of study was considered sacrosanct. Because she, like other members of her family, was good at it, she was sanctioned the learning of Bharatanatyam. She completed her BSc in Mathematics from Madras University and then involved herself in the pursuit of MBA Finance while learning the classical art form.

All through school and college, she rose to new creative challenges, preparing herself for that day when she would take the stage by herself.In the years to come, dance took a back seat as she was required to move country to country for the assignments her husband was posted on. She committed herself entirely to married life, and subsequently, to her son Siddharth, who needed her presence while he was growing up. She doesn’t regret being away from dance as she knew it would come back at the right time, and it did. But dance never left her side.

“During the first stint abroad, I taught advanced mathematics at Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP) levels to gifted children at the International School of Estonia. Here, I was also exposed to the way art and music education was imparted. It was never about performing but about understanding, gaining knowledge and appreciating/critiquing,” she says, adding, “I promised myself that this is the way I would learn Bharatanatyam when I went back to India. By travelling extensively I made use of every opportunity to soak in different cultures in search of a guru who could impart the kind of holistic dance education I craved for.”

In 2014, she relocated to India after spending time in Europe, the US and Indonesia. Homecoming made her dreams of dancing come alive once more. “My husband Ashwani brought me to my guru Geeta Chandran, who accepted me as a student. At Natya Vriksha, I was exposed to a whole new pedagogy of dance education,” says Sharma.

For the dance life that her guru blessed her with, she has dedicated her arangetram to Chandran. With her guidance, Sharma was able to align her thoughts with her purpose. November 25, Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, Lodhi Road, 6.15 pm onwards.