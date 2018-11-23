Home Cities Delhi

The looming crisis 

The dawn of power looms has posed a serious threat to the handloom industry.

Published: 23rd November 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The dawn of power looms has posed a serious threat to the handloom industry. Not just that, the high prices of products masquerading as handlooms, have worsened the situation for weavers and artisans. However, not all is lost when we still have handloom crusaders who are making efforts to retain the tradition. In this very endeavour, Rupa Sood and Sharan Apparao have announced the seventh edition of Nayaab — an exhibition celebrating the magnificence of Indian weaves.

Over these seven editions of Nayaab’s initiation, Sood and Apparao, have created a brand for people to recognise it as a platform that delivers high-quality products. “Today, people are not only excited to be part of the show but even customers look forward to it. So, both ways, it has been an interesting journey that we are slowly treading along,” shares Apparao. 

The two curators have been working with artisans, who are not only using the ancient textile crafts but also have exceptional sense aesthetics. “With each edition, the participants refine their ideas providing high-quality work. There are 21 participants and each one will bring something unique to the table,” shares Apparao. The number of participants has been deliberately kept to a minimum to make the experience rewarding for all. 

The slow death of various ancient textile crafts is unmissable, and the promises of the government to secure the weavers look hollow. Consequently, many are moving towards power looms. But that’s not all, due to lack of raw material, many farmers have turned away from producing the small staple cotton. Elaborating further, Apparao says, “More than the issue of fake handloom products in the market, there are a lot of internal issues. To stop the replication of handloom products, there is a need for a handloom mark. However, there are pockets and clusters of people producing genuine handloom products. So, when you know the source, you know what is right.” 

Echoing Apparao is Sood, who says, “People should understand that handloom products will never be cheap with the kind of labour and material that goes into it. Even the time that goes into making a single product takes far more time than a mass-produced product.”From November 29 to December 1, 11 am to 8 pm at The Lodhi.

