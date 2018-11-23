Two dead after bike rams into divider on Delhi's Signature Bridge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two young lives were snuffed out in a case of rash motorcycle driving in New Delhi’s newest landmark Signature Bridge.The victims: Two medical students who plunged to death on Friday morning after their bike rammed into a divider on the newly-built Bridge. The accident occurred at 8.40 am when the duo were driving at a high-speed on the bridge’s left turn loop and rammed into a divider. The Delhi Police ruled out that the duo were performing stunts on their sports bike. There were reports that the two were taking selfies while riding, a fact which was refuted by the police.

Incidentally, the Signature Bridge — opened to the public on November 4 — has been in the news of late for motorists dangerously perching on the vehicles, or atop the walls to take selfies. There have been videos in which men, women and children are seen stopping their vehicles and posing for photographs and selfies. The deceased were identified as Satya Vijay Shankaran (23), a native of Ranchi interning at Hindu Rao Hospital, and Chandershekhar (26) of south Delhi’s Khanpur, a second-year MBBS student of Hindu Rao Medical College.

The police reached the accident spot accident after a PCR call was received at 8.40 pm at the Timarpur police station in northeast Delhi.“The accident occurred after the two motorcycle riders driving at very high speed took a left turn. The bike lost its balance and hit the divider. Such was the impact of the collision that the two fell off from the bridge,” Deputy Commissioner of Police A K Thakur said.

“It was suspected that they were performing stunts, but a probe ruled out the angle, as it’s unlikely given that it was a left turn. Some media channels are reporting that the victims were taking selfies, which is incorrect as the bike was found damaged too,” another police officer said. According to the police, the medical students were coming from the northeast district on their KTM sports bike and were probably heading to Majnu-Ka-Tilla.

The police found the bikes lying near the sidewalls of the bridge, while the two medical students were found 30 feet below on the Yamuna’s dry bed. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, but it was too late by then as they had suffered fatal head injuries. The bodies were later sent for the post-mortem.

When simple tHINGS MATTER

Dos

Proper helmet, at least, that covers entire face

Invest in other accessories: Riding jacket; pants and boots.

Fluorescent stickers on helmet

Maintaining space between vehicles for reaction time of 3 seconds at least

Acquainting self with new bike

Donts

Crossing speed limit set on roads

Abrupt lane changing

Stunts on public roads

Drink driving

Riding in poor visibility