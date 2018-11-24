Home Cities Delhi

A modern take on Mahabharata

The city recently witnessed a new perspective of this epic through the play Maharathi, directed by Amul Sagar. 

Published: 24th November 2018

By Express News Service

The story of Mahabharat is relevant to all of us in contemporary times. While it has been explored through the eyes of various narrators, each perspective holds a unique charm. The city recently witnessed a new perspective of this epic through the play Maharathi, directed by Amul Sagar. 

“The play is based on Vibhanshu Vaibhav’s play, which I had heard about randomly. One day, I decided to get a copy and read it. I found that the play was relevant to contemporary times. It addresses the difference in class, caste, and issues of untouchability. Karn faces a lot of these issues. India is grappling with similar problems.

People today don’t look at the individual abilities, instead, they judge others based on what communities they belong to,” he says, adding, “It shows a mirror that nobody wants to see but as critics we do everything. We want to show that we can create an ideal society by removing evils.”

Our society needs stories that highlight the importance of abilities of people rather than basing their identity on their caste or class, he feels. Maharathi was staged by the Black Pearl Arts at Delhi’s Sriram Center. Karn remains the Maharathi of this drama. 

Mahabharat

