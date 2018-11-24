Home Cities Delhi

Air quality in Delhi slips back to ‘very poor’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The air quality in Delhi slipped back into the ‘very poor’ category on Friday after showing marginal improvement a day before, the authorities said. The deterioration in air quality occurred due to accumulation of pollutants owing to low wind speed, with the overall AQI recorded at 337, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 

On Friday, the air quality in five areas - Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, Bawana, Jahangirpuri and Mundka - was in the ‘severe’ category. As many as 23 areas recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while six had ‘poor’ air quality. The concentration of the particulate matter PM 2.5 (with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 205 micrograms per cbic metre, while the figure for PM 10 (with diameter of less than 10 micrometers) was 379.

An AQI of between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting said the national capital’s air was expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days. 

“Thereafter, a slight improvement is predicted. Wind speed is now slow and hence not good for air quality as it allows pollutants to get accumulated. Humidity continues to be high and the temperature is likely to cool, both unfavourable,” it said.

