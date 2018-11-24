Home Cities Delhi

Attack on Africans: Delhi police register case against unnamed accused 

Four Tanzanian women were rescued after a hostile crowd gathered outside their homes in Dwarka following rumours that they were cannibals and were abducting children, police said.

FIR image. (Photo | File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against unnamed people on Saturday after two Tanzanian women complained that they were wrongfully restrained at Dwarka in Delhi, police said.

The two woman complained that they were wrongfully restrained in Harsh Vihar, Kakrola, on the evening of November 22 following an unsubstantiated rumour of kidnapping in the area, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered at Dwarka (North) police station and investigation is underway, the official said.

Later, a police patrol party, while conducting searches in the area, found that two Nigerian men were locked inside a room and rescued them as well, they said, adding, there were rumours about them also being cannibals.

There were allegations about the foreign nationals being assaulted by the locals, but police dismissed the reports as baseless, saying they were rescued safely.

A police official had said the women were rescued Thursday evening after police received a series of calls informing them that they had an altercation with the locals.

When police teams reached there, they found that a crowd had gathered in front of the women's house and allegations were afloat that they had killed a child and eaten his flesh.

There was no assault on the Africans, police had said, adding all the six were brought to police station for their safety and no one was injured.

 

