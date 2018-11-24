Home Cities Delhi

Chief poll officer Vijay Kumar Dev is new Delhi chief secretary

The CEO has held many portfolios in the Delhi administration in the past, Dev, an electrical engineer by profession, has also served in Chandigarh.

Published: 24th November 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vijay Kumar Dev is the new chief secretary of the National Capital. Known for his strict action against the corrupt, the 1987 batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territories) cadre will succeed Anshu Prakash, who was transferred to the Department of Telecommunications in the Centre. His appointment was made superseding 1986-batch IAS officer Manoj Parida, who is currently serving as additional chief secretary (home) and principal secretary in the Public Works Department (PWD).

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev

The CEO has held many portfolios in the Delhi administration in the past, Dev, an electrical engineer by profession, has also served in Chandigarh. Officials, who have worked with Dev, vouch his ‘out of the box’ thinking and for his initiatives that led to efficient functioning of the revenue department. 

The senior bureaucrat has his task cut out as his predecessor Anshu Prakash did not share best of the ties with the AAP government after he was allegedly attacked in midnight hours by AAP MLAs at the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February.

It went all downhill from there with official work coming to a near standstill, as bureaucrats stopped attending meetings with the ministers, the deputy chief minister and the CM. The impasse forced Kejriwal to complain about the non-cooperation by officials and he even went on a sit-in protest for a few days at the Raj Niwas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Kumar Dev Delhi Chief Electoral Officer chief secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp