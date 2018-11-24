Home Cities Delhi

Cops rescue six Africans from mob in Dwarka

None of the foreigners, believed to be Tanzanians and Nigerians, was either physically assaulted or injured, the police said.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six African nationals, including four women, were rescued from two places in Dwarka after angry locals threatened to attack them over rumours that some ‘cannibal’ foreigners had kidnapped a teenage boy. The police said a probe revealed that the kidnapping claim was made up after a local woman had an altercation with an African woman over some trivial issue.

None of the foreigners, believed to be Tanzanians and Nigerians, was either physically assaulted or injured, the police said. The foreigners did not file any complaint till late evening.In Dwarka’s Kakrola area, the first ‘attack’ was reported on Thursday evening after the police received five calls within a span of 41 minutes from 6.57 pm to 7.38 pm. The last SOS call was received at 7.40 pm from a nearby neighbourhood from where two African men alleged that they were locked in their flat from outside.  

When the police reached the area, the residents of Hari Vihar in Kakrola were found sloganeering against “cannibal” Africans outside a building, where the four women, had rented a place. “The foreigners had locked up the main gate of their room from inside when our men reached there. The locals were dispersed, and the foreigners were taken out safely to a nearby police station. Two other men were also rescued from the neighbourhood after a SOS call was received,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse said. “We found that the trouble began after a local woman had a fight with one of the African women.” 
We are waiting for complaint from the victims, the Dwarka DCP said. 

