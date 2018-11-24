Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain alleges Centre denied permission to visit Australia

Sources in the central government, however said, in case of political clearance for Jain, a "considered decision" was taken based on inputs from its mission.

Published: 24th November 2018 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Saturday said he was scheduled to travel to Australia on the invitation of a university in Sydney and claimed that the central government has "denied permission" to him for it.

Sources in the central government, however said, in case of political clearance for Jain, a "considered decision" was taken based on inputs from its mission, and any suggestion to the contrary is "incorrect".

A delegation led by Jain was to visit Australia on the invitation of University of Melbourne and George Institute in Sydney.

The schedule included a dialogue on Mohalla Clinics and health revolution in Delhi, with the Victoria government, the Delhi government said in a statement.

"The BJP-led central government declined permission to Satyendar Jain to travel to Australia," the Delhi government alleged, and claimed, the MEA has said that permission was denied "from a political angle".

"I would like to know the exact reason behind the MEA's political angle," Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

Sources in the central government said, a decision on political clearance for a foreign visit by the ministry is taken based on "several considerations".

These include inputs from mission which take into account a number of factors such as the participation of the host government, the source of the invitation, the nature of the event, level of participation, source of funding of the visit and the nature of hospitality, they said.

"In the case of political clearance for Satyendar Jain's visit to Australia, a considered decision was taken based on these inputs, and any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect," a source said.

The Delhi government said, the University of Melbourne was slated to host a dialogue on health and its diverse aspects with representatives of the Delhi Health Department and Victoria Government to explore the possibilities to engage in the field of public health and universal healthcare on November 26-27.

"The BJP-led Union government has once again shown how much they fear the good work of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and how they don't want the good work of the Delhi government to be showcased," the city government alleged.

Jain was supposed to deliver a lecture on the health care initiative taken by the government of Delhi and share the experience on the launching of extensive universal healthcare reforms in Delhi, it said.

"The meeting had lot of scope for mutual learning and collaboration in the field of universal health care (UHC).

It is stated that Australia's existing health infrastructure and systems are one of the best in the world," the statement said.

In the meeting other public health issues, dengue and possible solutions with the help of latest healthcare technologies developed by scientists in Australia were to be discussed.

The delegation was supposed to see the functioning of a few health facilities and visit George Institute of Global Health, Sydney to learn best practices in public health, the statement said.

"The Mohalla Clinics made by the Delhi government has been praised not only by several world leaders and governments but also been applauded by international media time and again.

Several delegations of health experts, international governments and researchers have visited these clinics in Delhi," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp