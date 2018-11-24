Home Cities Delhi

MACT awards over Rs 3 crore to families of three road accident victims

MACT awarded Rs 3,07,27,000 crore to the next kin of the three victims who were killed when their car collided with a tractor near Bijnaur in Uttar Pradesh six years ago.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 3.07 crore as compensation to families of three men who died in a road accident while travelling from Noida to Kotdwar in Uttarakhand.

MACT Presiding Officer M K Nagpal awarded Rs 3,07,27,000 crore in total to the next kin of the three victims who were killed when their car collided with a tractor near Bijnaur in Uttar Pradesh nearly six years ago.

The tribunal held that the accident was a result of the "rash and negligent driving of the tractor" and directed the driver, owner and insurer -- the Oriental Insurance Company Limited -- of the offending vehicle to "jointly and severally" pay the compensation.

It clubbed together the pleas moved by the kin of the three victims and awarded varying compensation amounts to the families based on the income of the deceased.

On December 29, 2012, Sandeep Balodi, Satish Kumar and Deepak Kainthola were travelling along with two others in a Maruti Swift from Noida to Kotdwar when their car collided with a tractor coming from the opposite direction.

All five occupants suffered injuries and Balodi, Kumar and Kainthola were declared brought dead at the hospital.

The tribunal awarded Rs 10,83,000 to the aged parents of 25-year-old Balodi and Rs 53,65,000 to the family of 30-year-old Kumar.

It awarded Rs 2,42,79,000 to the aged parents of Kainthola, a software engineer, who was 33-years-old when the accident took place.

 

