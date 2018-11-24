Making a dazzling entry

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

From the Sultans of the Sultanate period to the hidden trunks of your grandmother, one thing that runs common among women across different eras is the love for jewellery. And with the upcoming wedding season, your search for the perfect neckpiece or those oh-so-dazzling statement earrings will end at Voylla’s new store in Lajpat Nagar.

Talking about their latest festive collection at the new store, which opened on Friday, Jagrati Shringi, CTO/CMO of Voylla shares, “The bridal collections are based on the wedding trends and styles. The collection is a tribute to the rich culture and heritage of India. The pieces are inspired by various art forms, architecture, and are exclusively handcrafted.” The ornate and contemporary pieces are meant for discerning buyers.

The jewellery pieces come with Voylla assurance of quality and unique designs. They are anti-allergy certified so you don’t have to spend hours caring for them. “Our designs have been endorsed by Bollywood celebrities, television actors, Miss and Mrs India, and Mr India Universe.” The brand has also showcased its collection at the Cannes Film Festival, at the Oscar award shows by leading international models and designers.

Voylla launches more than 2,500 unique designs every month across 200 and more offline stores, and online too. Jewellery is an expression of an individual’s personality. The brand’s signature pieces influence what women and men choose to wear — be it the traditional style from 1940s or the bohemian style. With changing times, customers too change choices. “Nowadays, the inclination is more towards statement pieces. Women love to wear big, bold earrings, layered necklaces. Surprisingly, the brooch has made a huge comeback,” shares Shringi.

Studio Voylla has classy theme-based collection of handcrafted jewellery, inspired by various art forms across the globe. Available at Voylla.com, Voylla Fashion Jewellery, Lajpat Nagar, Central Market, next to Batla.