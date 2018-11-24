Home Cities Delhi

Making a dazzling entry

From the Sultans of the Sultanate period to the hidden trunks of your grandmother, one thing that runs common among women across different eras is the love for jewellery.

Published: 24th November 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

From the Sultans of the Sultanate period to the hidden trunks of your grandmother, one thing that runs common among women across different eras is the love for jewellery. And with the upcoming wedding season, your search for the perfect neckpiece or those oh-so-dazzling statement earrings will end at Voylla’s new store in Lajpat Nagar.

Talking about their latest festive collection at the new store, which opened on Friday, Jagrati Shringi, CTO/CMO of Voylla shares, “The bridal collections are based on the wedding trends and styles. The collection is a tribute to the rich culture and heritage of India. The pieces are inspired by various art forms, architecture, and are exclusively handcrafted.” The ornate and contemporary pieces are meant for discerning buyers. 

The jewellery pieces come with Voylla assurance of quality and unique designs. They are anti-allergy certified so you don’t have to spend hours caring for them. “Our designs have been endorsed by Bollywood celebrities, television actors, Miss and Mrs India, and Mr India Universe.” The brand has also showcased its collection at the Cannes Film Festival, at the Oscar award shows by leading international models and designers. 

Voylla launches more than 2,500 unique designs every month across 200 and more offline stores, and online too. Jewellery is an expression of an individual’s personality. The brand’s signature pieces influence what women and men choose to wear — be it the traditional style from 1940s or the bohemian style. With changing times, customers too change choices. “Nowadays, the inclination is more towards statement pieces. Women love to wear big, bold earrings, layered necklaces. Surprisingly, the brooch has made a huge comeback,” shares Shringi.

Studio Voylla has classy theme-based collection of handcrafted jewellery, inspired by various art forms across the globe. Available at Voylla.com, Voylla Fashion Jewellery, Lajpat Nagar, Central Market, next to Batla. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sultans of the Sultanate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp