Manoj Tiwari warns AAP leader of privilege notice

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After being allegedly pushed off stage during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge earlier this month, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday threatened to file a privilege notice in the Lok Sabha against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. Tiwari represents North East Delhi in the lower house of Parliament.

As per the norms, after an MP submits his notice to the Speaker, it is forwarded to the Privilege Committee, which looks into the matter. The cases before the committee are mostly related to defamatory remarks. Tiwari alleged on Friday that Khan had “assaulted, threatened, obstructed, intimidated and abused” him at the behest of none other than Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself.

The November 4 inauguration ceremony became mired in controversy after Tiwari and his supporters arrived at the venue but were not allowed to reach the stage. The BJP leader, a day before the event, had announced on social media that he would be waiting for Kejriwal at the bridge. The bridge touches Tiwari’s North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Although Tiwari had not been invited officially, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had replied to his social media post by extending an invitation to him online. After Tiwari got on one side of the stage, Khan tried to push him off stage. This was caught in a video recording, which went viral on social media after

the melee. The AAP defended Khan, stating that he acted to protect Kejriwal from harm as the Delhi Police was not doing its job and had not stopped Tiwari and his supporters from getting near the stage.