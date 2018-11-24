Municipal schools: Man who skipped work for 11 years in the dock

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A municipal schoolteacher has set a record of sorts for being absent from duty without authorization, drawing his salary all the while. The poor standard of primary education in municipal schools is well-known, but the case of this teacher has shocked officials in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The municipal body will decide the fate of the teacher, Bal Kishan Dabas, who is now retired, in a meeting on Monday.

According to an inquiry report submitted by the Disciplinary and Allied Matters Committee of the Corporation, Dabas was absent from duty from July 26, 1999 to April 16, 2010. In the report, submitted to the North Commissioner and the education department, the committee recommended a 65 per cent cut in his pension for five years and recovery of the salary drawn by him during the period of his absence of nearly 11 years.

In his defence, Dabas has termed the recommendations as “unjustified” and “harsh”. In a letter written to the North body in reply to a notice served on him, he said, “I have already retired from municipal services and my only source of income is the pension that I am entitled to. If a major portion of the pension, which is the only livelihood for me and my family, is cut, one can imagine the plight I will be thrown into.”

The retired schoolteacher was served the show cause notice in July this year after the committee submitted its findings. The report states that even when he was employed with the Corporation, Dabas served as a lecturer at Delhi University’s Shivaji College on ad-hoc basis, from 1993 to 2008, drawing a salary from there as well.

In MCD schools, the salaries of teachers range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.“This is just a scratch on the surface. It is good that they have found such a person, and he should be punished. This shows the reason behind the broken backbone of primary education in Delhi. This is a monetary loss as well as failure of the effort that children who go to municipal schools make, hoping to learn something” said Ashok Agarwal, an education activist.