Home Cities Delhi

Municipal schools: Man who skipped work for 11 years in the dock

The poor standard of primary education in municipal schools is well-known, but the case of this teacher has shocked officials in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Published: 24th November 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A municipal schoolteacher has set a record of sorts for being absent from duty without authorization, drawing his salary all the while. The poor standard of primary education in municipal schools is well-known, but the case of this teacher has shocked officials in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The municipal body will decide the fate of the teacher, Bal Kishan Dabas, who is now retired, in a meeting on Monday.  

According to an inquiry report submitted by the Disciplinary and Allied Matters Committee of the Corporation, Dabas was absent from duty from July 26, 1999 to April 16, 2010. In the report, submitted to the North Commissioner and the education department, the committee recommended a 65 per cent cut in his pension for five years and recovery of the salary drawn by him during the period of his absence of nearly 11 years.

In his defence, Dabas has termed the recommendations as “unjustified” and “harsh”. In a letter written to the North body in reply to a notice served on him, he said, “I have already retired from municipal services and my only source of income is the pension that I am entitled to. If a major portion of the pension, which is the only livelihood for me and my family, is cut, one can imagine the plight I will be thrown into.”

The retired schoolteacher was served the show cause notice in July this year after the committee submitted its findings. The report states that even when he was employed with the Corporation, Dabas served as a lecturer at Delhi University’s Shivaji College on ad-hoc basis, from 1993 to 2008, drawing a salary from there as well. 

In MCD schools, the salaries of teachers range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.“This is just a scratch on the surface. It is good that they have found such a person, and he should be punished. This shows the reason behind the broken backbone of primary education in Delhi. This is a monetary loss as well as failure of the effort that children who go to municipal schools make, hoping to learn something” said Ashok Agarwal, an education activist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
municipal schoolteacher North Delhi Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp