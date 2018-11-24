Home Cities Delhi

'Muslims may have no space for burial in graveyards after one year in Delhi'

According to the Commission, most graveyards in the city are small, measuring 10 bighas or less and 46 per cent of them measure five bighas or less.

Published: 24th November 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims gather at Jama Masjid in Delhi to offer Eid-al-Adha prayers . (File EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

Muslims gather at Jama Masjid in Delhi to offer Eid-al-Adha prayers . (File EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Muslims will be left without burial space in the National Capital if remedial measures such as allocation of land and provision of temporary graves are not arranged for them, the Delhi Minorities Commission has warned. After a survey of all Muslim graveyards in Delhi, the Commission pointed out that against an average of 13,000 Muslim funerals every year, there were 29,370 vacancies in the existing graveyards till 2017.

“This means that at the present pace, there will be no space left after one year from now unless some remedial strategies are adopted,” the report reads.  According to records, there are 704 Muslim graveyards in various parts of Delhi, out of which only 131 are functional. “Out of the functioning 131 graveyards, 16 are not operational due to litigation, while 43 others have been encroached upon by different entities.” 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had released the report, prepared by the minorities’ panel, on Thursday. The study titled ‘Problems and Status of Muslim Graveyards in Delhi’ was conducted by the Commission through Human Development Society in 2017.  Islam is followed by 12.86% of the Delhi’s total population, as per the 2011 Census.

According to the Commission, most graveyards in the city are small, measuring 10 bighas or less and 46 per cent of them measure five bighas or less.  The report further states very few graveyards were developed in the recent past despite the growing need due to the rise in population as a result of natural growth and immigration from other parts of the country. As per the report, the findings were already presented to the Delhi government, various departments and organisations to plan a remedy.

Same problems for Christians as well
It is not just the Muslims who face this problem. The Christians — comprising 0.87 per cent of the National Capital’s total population — are also in need for more cemeteries to rest the dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muslims burial space Muslim graveyards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp