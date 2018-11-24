Smiling its way into children’s hearts

Suridhi Sharma By

Express News Service

Books are one of the best visual mediums to educate kids. With a strong belief in this, the Smile Foundation, is back with Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY).“The film festival is unique this year as we are bringing a line of films such as Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner directed by Nora Twome; Supa Modo by Likarion Wainaina is Kenya’s official entry to the Oscars this year; Cross My Heart by Luc Picard, which was a Canadian Screen Award Winner; and multiple award-winning Indian film Chuskit by Priya Ramasubban, among many others,” explains the festival director, Jitendra Mishra.

“We understand how children learn through films and that is why we stress the importance of films. Why only kids, anyone who invests in the visual medium becomes more empathetic,” says Mishra.The programme this year, involves children in a big way. “They will play the role of judges. We have asked them to select from their favourite films and vote. This way we raise the stake they have in the fest, making it democratic,” he shares.

There will be more than 150 films from over 30 countries which will include nine feature films and 16 short films in the international category. “We’ll showcase children’s work so it becomes a platform to cultivate talent,” says Mishra.