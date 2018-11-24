Home Cities Delhi

Tailorman’s here to suit you up

Published: 24th November 2018

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

BE it office, wedding or any major function, men dressed in suits are usually the cynosure of everyone’s eyes. Sharing the vision of providing beautifully tailored, luxury menswear, Tailorman has launched its first Delhi showroom, packed with youthful energy and cosmopolitan sophistication. Danish designer Alexander Asvarischtsch, the chief designer of Tailorman says, “The focus up until now has been on ‘made to measure’  including the client in the process and making it as good a fitting garment as possible.

The other aspect is the ‘made to wear’ which has basically focused on formal wear. So, you will find shades of blue, grey and even some cheques. This is quintessentially for the ones who are on the run and can’t wait for a customised one,” shares Asvarischtsch. The focus will, however, slightly shift towards the casual spectrum.

Alexander Asvarischtsch 

Taking inspiration from the Neapolitan men and their rich suiting heritage, the brand has launched their Fall/Winter Collection — Napoli Homme. They’ve come up with a new collection Romeo that is a true reflection of Indian opulence and grandeur. 

Widely recognised for his time at Thom Browne and Suitsupply, Asvarischtsch is set to revolutionise menswear in India. “What I have noticed in India is that craftsmanship is in its DNA and handwork is a big part of culture.

People out here have a good eye for craftsmanship and that is also a major focus for the brand. I feel that the focus is essentially on formals so casuals are something we will be tapping into,” shares Asvarischtsch, who was brought up in a creative environment. So, it was a natural step for him to blend the creative aspect and his love for great clothing.

