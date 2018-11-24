Home Cities Delhi

Third death on Delhi's Signature Bridge in two days, man killed after bike skids

Deepak, a resident of Shalimar Bagh told police they were wearing helmets but Shankar's helmet fell off after skidding and his head hit the divider, he said.

Signature Bridge in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old was killed and his cousin injured after their motorcycle skidded off the Signature Bridge on Saturday, a day after two medical students were killed in an accident there, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shankar, was riding motorcycle and his cousin Deepak (17) was pillion rider, a senior police officer said. They were coming from Nangloi and heading towards Northeast district.

Timarpur police station was informed about the accident at 8.20 am, he said.

Police said the victims where rushed to a nearby hospital, where Shankar was declared brought dead while his cousin Deepak sustained knee injuries, they said. Shankar, a resident of Gaziabad, worked as a salesman and was unmarried, the officer said.

Deepak, a resident of Shalimar Bagh told police they were wearing helmets but Shankar's helmet fell off after skidding and his head hit the divider, he said.

With two accidents in two days, the newly-constructed Signature Bridge has become a death trap.

Some people have been seen taking selfies by climbing onto the boundary of the bridge.

This is the second such accident on the Signature Bridge since its inauguration by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4.

On Friday morning, two medical students were killed after they fell off the Signature Bridge here after their sports bike rammed into a divider.

