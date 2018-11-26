Home Cities Delhi

AAP passes resolution to bring Delhi Police under elected government

The demands came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder in the Delhi Secretariat last week.

Published: 26th November 2018 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police. Representational picture only. | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI" Demanding an amendment in the Constitution, the Delhi Assembly on Monday passed a resolution moved by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain to bring Delhi Police under the elected government and to make it accountable to the Legislative Assembly like in other states.

Jain, through the resolution moved and passed during a special session of Delhi Assembly, demanded that "necessary steps be initiated by the Government of India to devolve certain powers to the elected Government so that it is in a position to have control over Delhi Police in implementing its decisions" while the amendments were pending.

The demands came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder in the Delhi Secretariat last week, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blaming the BJP and Delhi Police for the attack.

"The Union government take immediate steps, in large public interest, to initiate necessary steps to bring the police in Delhi under the control of the elected government of Delhi and to make it accountable to the Legislative Assembly as in the case with any other state in India, by way of amending the Constitution and relevant laws," Jain said in the Assembly.

Jain said that Delhi had became totally "unsafe for its inhabitants".

"The elected Chief Minister and Ministers can be attacked in their own office and at public events hosted by the elected government. Those who attack the CM have the audacity to file complaint against the elected CM and pressure Delhi Police to register FIR against the Chief Minister."

He also said that in spite of Delhi Police officials on duty being the witnesses to such attacks, the police "tries to hush them up with grossly illogical arguments which have turned the Delhi Police sadly in to a butt of ridicule".

He also said that Police were not accountable to the elected government, the Legislators and the Assembly who were charged with the responsibility of looking after the overall well-being of the people.

The elected government, Jain added, was not in a position to remove deficiencies in the service of people on account of certain limitations imposed by the Constitution which kept "police out of the purview of the elected government".

He also said that it was necessary for the elected government to have certain degree of control over law enforcing agencies to ensure that decisions taken by it in public interest were implemented.

Kejriwal, supporting the resolution, added that, "due to subversive, disruptive and anti-people instructions given to Delhi Police by Union Government through Lt. Governor, the elected Government is not in a position to enlist any support from Delhi Police even in enforcing central laws such as Essential Services Maintenance Act when needed.

"It has become a huge and unassailable challenge for the elected Government to discharge its functions and to look after public interest in the absence any control whatsoever over Delhi Police," he said.

While Jain was presenting the resolution, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and MLA Kapil Mishra were marshalled out for creating ruckus in the Assembly on different issues. Meanwhile BJP MLAs Jagidish Pradhan and Om Prakash Sharma walked out of the Assembly.

"This is 19th time I am marshalled out from Delhi Assembly within five minutes of start of session. My fault - I demanded discussion on Contract employees, Pollution and Bangladeshis," Mishra tweeted.

The AAP MLAs also demanded the exclusion of Delhi Police from the Rs 1 crore compensation policy for martyrs.

The Chief Minister had rejected the demand earlier and also rejected it in the House.

During the discussion, party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said the money was paid from the taxpayers money and the government should think about it.

Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Kejriwal said he will not oppose the money as, he feels, "over 95 per cent of the police force is not corrupt and are hard working and deserve the respect and money".

The Assembly also passed a resolution "to abolish the National Pension System and reinstate the old Pension System in the interest of lakhs of government servants.

"The pension, which the employees get, is from the Centre. If we had the power, we have would changed the law in just 24 hours. I want the Centre to change the policy for the Delhi government employees and to restore the old Pension System," Kejriwal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi police AAP government resolution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp