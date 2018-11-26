Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation for roads and drains in 14 unauthorised colonies 

Under the project, roads and drains will be constructed in these unauthorized colonies at a total expense of Rs 5,322.74 lakh.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping with his promises made to the people living in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone for development works in 14 unauthorised colonies at Kirari.
Kejriwal was accompanied by Irrigation & Flood Control Minister Satyendar Jain and Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha at the event on Sunday.

Under the project, roads and drains will be constructed in these unauthorized colonies at a total expense of Rs 5,322.74 lakh. As many as 432 roads, with a total length of over 49 km, will be covered under 
the project.

Construction in all these 14 colonies will start between December 2018 and January 2019. Work is expected to end between July 2019 and August 2019. Nearly one lakh people will benefit from the development works in  Prem Nagar 3 Shani Bazar Road, Agar Nagar, Inder Enclave, Gaurav Nagar 2, Karan Vihar 1, Karan Vihar 5, Adarsh Laxmi Nagar, Sharma Enclave, Prem Nagar 2, Block A to D Prem Nagar 3, Janki Vihar, F block Agar Nagar and Vikas Vihar.

“The AAP government has been consistently working for the uplift of the standard of life in the unauthorized colonies. The Chief Minister has been pushing the projects in these colonies and taking review meetings on the same to fulfil the promises made to the people in these colonies,” the party said in a statement.

Kejriwal has also been regularly visiting the sites of the development works being carried out in the last three and half years to take stock of work on ground, it added.

