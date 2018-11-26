Home Cities Delhi

JNU rejects allegation on MCM scholarship disbursal

A statement from the varsity finance officer said that there is provision for MCM fund in UGC and that JNU had been giving if from Tuition fees.

Published: 26th November 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

JNU campus

JNU campus (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday rejected the allegation by its students’ union that it had not released merit-cum-means (MCM) scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh to BA and MA students for the past eight months.

“There is no provision for MCM funds in the annual grants received from the University Grants Commission. Therefore, the JNU has been giving MCM scholarship from the tuition fees collected from its students,” read a statement from the office of the varsity’s finance officer.

“The total fees collected from the students is only Rs 1.90 crore yearly. But JNU has been disbursing, on an average, Rs 3.50 crore every year, which far exceeds the amount collected in fees from JNU students. With the current fee structure in JNU, meeting the cost of the MCM scholarship is becoming very difficult. Moreover, with the rise in the number of students in the university, the number of applications for MCM has also increased,” it added.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union had alleged that the money for MCM was allocated from the university’s funds, and if the administration did not have money to release to students, it meant the money was being illegally diverted for other purposes.

“Majority of the students submit their scholarship forms for MCM only once or twice in a semester, not each month, and so the disbursal of money, too, is done accordingly. The forms for MCM scholarship until November 2018 are being processed and the students will get their money shortly. There is no delay in disbursing scholarships,” the statement read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU MCM scholarship merit cum means scholarship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp