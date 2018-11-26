Home Cities Delhi

Stormy Assembly session likely on Monday

The Delhi Police are controlled by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs through the Lieutenant-Governor, the Deputy chief minister had alleged.

Published: 26th November 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police investigate the spot where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat | FILE PHOTO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Special one-day session on Monday is likely to see heated discussions as the ruling AAP MLAs will be prominently raising the attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that took place inside the Secretariat.

The ruling AAP had made its intention clear when Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia had blasted the Delhi Police for the security breach inside the highly protected area. “(Union) Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up Kejriwal and asked him to file a complaint in the attack on him. Is this the way an attack on a chief minister should be probed?” a piqued Sisodia had said at a press conference.

The Delhi Police are controlled by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs through the Lieutenant-Governor, the Deputy chief minister had alleged.

Subsequently, the Delhi Cabinet on November 22 decided to convene the Assembly session for discussing the attack on Kejriwal and the alleged “mass deletion” of names in voters list.
But the opposition BJP seems to be equally prepared for a volatile session on Monday, with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijender Gupta flaying the AAP government for convening special sessions on “nonexistent” issues.  In fact, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has been claiming that the November 20 attack was orchestrated by none other than the chief minister himself. 

“Politically motivated issues such as throwing chilli powder at the chief minister and the so-called deletion of lakhs of names from the voters list hardly deserve public time, attention and money. But, the Kejriwal government is bent upon raising dust and storm on these non-existent issues,” Gupta said in a statement.
“The government has never deemed it fit to deliberate on serious issues such as control over pollution, providing civic amenities in unauthorised colonies, slum areas, upgrading medical facilities and increasing number of beds in hospitals, opening new schools in hitherto uncovered areas,”  he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special one-day session Delhi Assembly Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp