Stormy Assembly session likely on Monday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Special one-day session on Monday is likely to see heated discussions as the ruling AAP MLAs will be prominently raising the attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that took place inside the Secretariat.

The ruling AAP had made its intention clear when Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia had blasted the Delhi Police for the security breach inside the highly protected area. “(Union) Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up Kejriwal and asked him to file a complaint in the attack on him. Is this the way an attack on a chief minister should be probed?” a piqued Sisodia had said at a press conference.

The Delhi Police are controlled by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs through the Lieutenant-Governor, the Deputy chief minister had alleged.

Subsequently, the Delhi Cabinet on November 22 decided to convene the Assembly session for discussing the attack on Kejriwal and the alleged “mass deletion” of names in voters list.

But the opposition BJP seems to be equally prepared for a volatile session on Monday, with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijender Gupta flaying the AAP government for convening special sessions on “nonexistent” issues. In fact, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has been claiming that the November 20 attack was orchestrated by none other than the chief minister himself.

“Politically motivated issues such as throwing chilli powder at the chief minister and the so-called deletion of lakhs of names from the voters list hardly deserve public time, attention and money. But, the Kejriwal government is bent upon raising dust and storm on these non-existent issues,” Gupta said in a statement.

“The government has never deemed it fit to deliberate on serious issues such as control over pollution, providing civic amenities in unauthorised colonies, slum areas, upgrading medical facilities and increasing number of beds in hospitals, opening new schools in hitherto uncovered areas,” he claimed.