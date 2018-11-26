Winds fail to lift air quality above ‘poor’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday despite “unusual improvement” recorded a night before following increased wind speed, authorities said.

“The air quality improved significantly and slipped to poor, which is unusual for the time of the year in Delhi. A major role is being played by late night faster wind speed, when usually it remains calm,” the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said.

On Sunday, the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 232, with at least three areas having ‘very poor’ air and 21 areas having ‘poor’ air.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 111 micrograms per cubic metre, and the PM10 level was recorded at 241 micrograms per cubic metre.

Though the air quality index recorded on Sunday was in the ‘poor’ category, it will range between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ in the next three days, SAFAR said.