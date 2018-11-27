Home Cities Delhi

AAP asks Centre to set aside 'petty politics' and pay attention to Kejriwal's security

Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raghav Chadha also slammed the BJP and its government at the centre over what they claimed was a "third attack" on Kejriwal in last one month.

Published: 27th November 2018 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over recovery of a live cartridge from a visitor at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday asked the Centre to get over "petty politics" and pay attention to the CM's security.

Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raghav Chadha also slammed the BJP and its government at the centre over what they claimed was a "third attack" on Kejriwal in last one month.

"It's a very serious matter that a man carrying a live cartridge managed to reach the Chief Minister at his Janta Darbar. We appeal to the Centre to set aside petty politics and pay attention to his security," Bhardwaj said.

A 39-year-old caretaker of a mosque, identified as Mohammad Imran, was arrested after a bullet was found from his purse during frisking at the residence of the Chief Minister on Monday, police said.

Imran was accompanying a delegation of imams and maulvis who had gone to demand increase in salary of Waqf Board staff at Kejriwal's Janta Darbar, where he listens to public grievances.

The AAP leaders noted that last week a man had attacked the Chief Minister at the Delhi Secretariat by throwing chilli powder on him.

They also alleged that Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari "along with his goons had tried to hurt Kejriwal during inaugural of the Signature Bridge".

Bhardwaj alleged that Delhi Police was not paying attention to the attacks on Kejriwal .

He said no charge sheet was filed in an attack on the CM at Chhatrasal stadium.

A woman had thrown ink at the Delhi Chief Minister during an event at the stadium in January 2016.

Chadha expressed suspicion that a firearm may also have been taken inside Kejriwal's residence as a live cartridge had been seized.

The leaders alleged that the BJP was behind the "attacks" on Kejriwal.

The Secretariat incident was raised during the Delhi Assembly's special session, with Kejriwal himself demanding the Prime Minister's resignation over the issue.

"The Prime Minister should resign if he cannot ensure security of the Delhi Chief Minister," he said on Monday.

A resolution was passed by the House, dominated by the AAP, seeking the city government's control over Delhi Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal chilli attack live bullet Kejriwal security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp