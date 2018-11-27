Art in search of truth

Home Cities Delhi

Art curator Erum Khan has given Satyamev Jayate meaning truth alone prevails a new spin with his exhibition titled, Satyamev Jayate.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The artwork on display vary from paintings to digital art, photography, sculptures, calligraphy and even ceramics. Talking about her work in the exhibition, artist Archanaa Panda says, “Based on the theme, I have chosen to paint a portarit of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was one of the greatest leaders that India saw and it is due to his efforts that India is reaping the benefits today,” she says, adding “Sure, he was criticised a lot for the nulcear tests that were done in Pokharan.

But can we deny that it showed us as a powerful nation? We have to give credit to this great leader for the same,” she adds. She is also painting a portrait of Madan Mohan Malviya for the exhibition. For artist Hari Singh, it is important to talk about worldly affairs to seek the ultimate truth. “I have drawn a portrait of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh. It is oil on canvas. The ninth Sikh guru sacrificed himself in order to protect religion. It was in Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi that this happened. 

The exhibition will be displayed at Artizen Art Gallery, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from January 10 to January 12.

