Delhi Assembly's special session spills past 24 hours

Home Minister Satyendar Jain moved a resolution demanding that all steps be taken to devolve certain powers to the Delhi government so that it has control over the Delhi Police. T

Published: 27th November 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan, Vijender Gupta, OP Sharma arrive at the Delhi Assembly for the special session on Monday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s one-day special session was extended by a day, but not before the House passing a resolution to bring the Delhi Police under the NCT government.

Monday’s session saw Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra marshalled out of the House as both were adamant to discuss local issues despite no permission from Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Om Prakash Sharma walked out of the Assembly.

In his speech, AAP supremo Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while drawing comparison between Modi’s 12 year rule in his Gujarat and transformation of Delhi in the last three years. “In the last three years, I have been attacked four times. I am a small man, my only fault is that people of Delhi have chosen me as their Chief Minister, all these attacks are not on me but on the people of Delhi,” he said. “Modi is not letting us build schools, Modi is not letting us build hospitals, Modi is not letting us
 do anything.”  

Meanwhile, Home Minister Satyendar Jain moved a resolution demanding that all steps be taken to devolve certain powers to the Delhi government so that it has control over the Delhi Police. The resolution was later adopted by the Assembly with voice of votes .

Currently, the police force is under administrative control of the Union home ministry. Later, the Delhi Police issued a statement saying it was incorrect to say the city is unsafe  “Delhi Police is most sensitive towards such citizens. We take special care while dealing with such matters,” 
it said.

