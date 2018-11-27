Charity begins at the click of a button

Suridhi Sharma By

Express News Service

“Charity is not something that comes naturally to the average Indian,” says Ayushi Sinha, founder of Sumara, a platform that lets people donate with every purchase they make online. But unlike most other charities, here the customer doesn’t pay anything; it is the company they purchase from that donates money.

Sumara makes a commission from e-commerce portals and passes it on to their partner NGOs. “We thought of this portal because when it comes to charity, people don’t trust easily. It is also a lot of hassle because people don’t know what kind of NGOs to donate to, and what kind of work they are doing. There is a lot of gap between the NGOs and the people who want to donate.”

Seeing the popularity in online shopping as an opportunity, Sumara has associated with more than 100 NGOs. “We are working pan-India for a good mix of causes like education, healthcare, poverty etc.,” she says.

The platform is only available as a Google Chrome extension, but will soon be available as an app. “A lot of people are not aware of how to work with an extension, as most of us now shop via phones. This is the main reason we are also coming up with a mobile app,” she shares.

Since most shoppers look forward to discounts when they think about shopping, why would they associate this with charity? Sinha says, “Yes, Indians love discounts. However, Sumara helps one feel good about shopping. There is no extra money that you have to pay, in order to do good for society. That is our USP. Moreover, a lot of people like to show the ‘good side’ on social media and we give an option to share whatever they have contributed and to which cause.

I guess that is also a motivation.”

Sumara gives an option to track the donation and where it was utilised exactly.

The platform started with 200 users and hopes to expand with the new app.