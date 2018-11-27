Home Cities Delhi

Charity begins at the click of a button

Moreover, a lot of people like to show the ‘good side’ on social media and we give an option to share whatever they have contributed and to which cause. 

Published: 27th November 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ayushi Sinha and Nikhil Bansal, founders of Sumara

By Suridhi Sharma
Express News Service

“Charity is not something that comes naturally to the average Indian,” says Ayushi Sinha, founder of Sumara, a platform that lets people donate with every purchase they make online. But unlike most other charities, here the customer doesn’t pay anything; it is the company they purchase from that donates money.

Sumara makes a commission from e-commerce portals and passes it on to their partner NGOs. “We thought of this portal because when it comes to charity, people don’t trust easily. It is also a lot of hassle because people don’t know what kind of NGOs to donate to, and what kind of work they are doing. There is a lot of gap between the NGOs and the people who want to donate.”

Seeing the popularity in online shopping as an opportunity, Sumara has associated with more than 100 NGOs. “We are working pan-India for a good mix of causes like education, healthcare, poverty etc.,” she says.

The platform is only available as a Google Chrome extension, but will soon be available as an app. “A lot of people are not aware of how to work with an extension, as most of us now shop via phones. This is the main reason we are also coming up with a mobile app,” she shares.

Since most shoppers look forward to discounts when they think about shopping, why would they associate this with charity? Sinha says, “Yes, Indians love discounts. However, Sumara helps one feel good about shopping. There is no extra money that you have to pay, in order to do good for society. That is our USP. Moreover, a lot of people like to show the ‘good side’ on social media and we give an option to share whatever they have contributed and to which cause. 

I guess that is also a motivation.” 
Sumara gives an option to track the donation and where it was utilised exactly. 
The platform started with 200 users and hopes to expand with the new app.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp