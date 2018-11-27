Fake degree row: HC seeks Delhi University's stand on petition against Ankit Baisoya 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi University to place on records its stand on National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) student leader Sunny Chillar plea challenging elections of ex-DUSU president Ankit Baisoya for furnishing fake degree certificate to gain admission in the varsity.

Justice Yogesh Khanna asked DU to file a counter affidavit in the matter before December 4, the next date of hearing, after he found there was nothing on record from the university.

ALSO READ | DU files police complaint in ABVP's Ankit Baisoya fake degree case

The high court had reserved its order after hearing arguments on behalf of DU, represented by Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, and Chillar, whose case was argued by senior advocate and Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Baisoya, an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader, had resigned as president of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) on November 14, after the varsity received a report that his Bachelor’s degree from Thiruvalluvar University was fake.

On the previous hearing, the varsity citing the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines told the court that no fresh elections can be held for the post as the verification of Baisoiya’s degree was completed after November 13.

According to the guidelines, fresh elections can only be held if a post falls vacant within two months of the declaration of results. The elections result was announced on September 13. This was also argued on behalf of Chillar, who had lost to Baisoya in the race for the post of DUSU president.

The ABVP had asked Baisoya to step down and suspended him till an inquiry into the allegations against him.